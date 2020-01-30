Xylem Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,242 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,811% compared to the typical volume of 65 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

