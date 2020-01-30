Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.17. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

CTXS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.54. 1,398,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,869 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Citrix Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 185,170 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $70,599,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

