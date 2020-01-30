Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $45.05. 25,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,935. The firm has a market cap of $618.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $25,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $65,679.90. Insiders sold 14,743 shares of company stock valued at $665,342 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

