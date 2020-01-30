Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce $266.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.59 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $260.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Dorman Products stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after buying an additional 329,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after buying an additional 268,090 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $9,745,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,195,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

