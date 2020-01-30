Zacks: Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Post $0.84 EPS

Brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.89. NCR also posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research started coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NCR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,640. NCR has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

