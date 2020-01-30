Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $52.87. 394,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

