Zacks: Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,775,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit