Zacks: Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,775,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.