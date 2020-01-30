Zacks: Analysts Expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Brokerages expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to report $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. VF reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

VF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.56. 4,023,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

