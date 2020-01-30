Zacks: Analysts Set $24.00 Target Price for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Bird an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blue Bird by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. 67,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.05. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

