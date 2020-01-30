Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

CPT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.85. 566,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,329. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

