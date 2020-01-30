Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 133,135 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,082,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 17,243,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,380,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

