Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.96. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 489,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,620. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

