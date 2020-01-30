Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $5.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.62 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $21.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 169,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average of $135.04. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

