Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,798,137. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 155,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,095.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $164.71. The company had a trading volume of 476,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,757. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

