Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.00 Target Price for IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Shares of IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. IMAC’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IMAC an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IMAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 87,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,355. IMAC has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

