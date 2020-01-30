Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.00 Target Price for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNTX shares. TheStreet downgraded Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Manitex International news, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,498.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,598.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manitex International by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 961,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 50,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 390,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manitex International stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

