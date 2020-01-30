Zacks: DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 288,363 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth $31,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. 10,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,161. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

