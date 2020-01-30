Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMNB. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on American National BankShares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

AMNB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.09. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

