Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 791,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,017. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 20.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,867,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

