Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 5.4%

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.48 and last traded at $51.60, approximately 743,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 468,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.
The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.
