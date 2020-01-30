Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 5.4%

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.48 and last traded at $51.60, approximately 743,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 468,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,202,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 168,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 616.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 266,312 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.