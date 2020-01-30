ZENZO Price Tops $0.0202 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $233,013.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,464,533 coins and its circulating supply is 11,539,198 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io . The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

