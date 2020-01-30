zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €97.00 ($112.79).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 traded up €2.30 ($2.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €82.20 ($95.58). 28,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.02. The firm has a market cap of $587.34 million and a PE ratio of -82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59. zooplus has a 52 week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 52 week high of €126.80 ($147.44).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

