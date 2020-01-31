$0.03 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.16. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 68,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufact. (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.