$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Landec posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Landec’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Landec by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 665,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,927 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landec by 548.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $331.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

