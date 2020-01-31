$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.20. Chaparral Energy posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($5.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHAP shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. Strategic Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 316,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,398. Chaparral Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $48.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.32.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

