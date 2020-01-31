-$0.22 EPS Expected for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.19). 2U posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after buying an additional 362,095 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.