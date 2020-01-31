-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.26). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $9.87. 58,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,590. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,082,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit