-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.26). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $9.87. 58,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,590. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,082,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

