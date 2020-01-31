-$0.37 EPS Expected for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Global Eagle Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,442. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,743 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

