$0.40 EPS Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 91,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 92,959 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

