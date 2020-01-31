$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $249.93 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $114,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 421,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 4,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $762.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.18%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

