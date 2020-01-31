$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Franco Nevada posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $110,246,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth $87,966,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 413.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 871,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,998,000 after acquiring an additional 702,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 239.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 894,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after acquiring an additional 631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth $40,618,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,921. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.01.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

