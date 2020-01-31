$0.50 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.47. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLKB. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $20,230,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 451,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,295. Blackbaud has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

