-$0.55 EPS Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIDX shares. Barclays downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,150. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $678,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 120,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.69 and a beta of -0.88.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

