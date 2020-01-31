$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.73. Coherent reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHR. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of COHR stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.43. 457,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Coherent has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 134.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 24.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

