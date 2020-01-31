-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 112,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.70.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.