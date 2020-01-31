$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Integer posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integer.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Integer stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. 184,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. Integer has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integer by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after purchasing an additional 114,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Integer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integer (ITGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.