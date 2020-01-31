$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

NYSE SAIC traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 703,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Science Applications International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 27.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 112.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 126,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 131.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 92,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 14.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

