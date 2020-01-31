$11.82 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $11.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.41 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $11.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $44.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.53 billion to $45.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $48.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.19. 2,863,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,838. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

