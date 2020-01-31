1,287 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 353,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.