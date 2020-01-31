13,788 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.05. 9,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,440. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $151.38 and a twelve month high of $184.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

