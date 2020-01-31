1,406 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $14,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

