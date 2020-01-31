140,800 Shares in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,176.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Alkermes stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes Plc has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

