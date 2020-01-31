$163.11 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce $163.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the highest is $163.34 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $153.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $624.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $624.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $722.92 million, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $267,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,501,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $3,013,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,728,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,933 shares of company stock valued at $44,502,213. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 188,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after purchasing an additional 478,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after purchasing an additional 200,560 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $7.33 on Friday, reaching $171.17. 460,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

