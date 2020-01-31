173,898 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

VOD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.58. 60,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

