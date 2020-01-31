$19.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will post $19.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.02 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $75.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.41 billion to $76.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.33 billion to $78.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 160,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 221,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

