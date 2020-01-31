1World Achieves Market Cap of $8.56 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. 1World has a market cap of $8.56 million and $11,530.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1World has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One 1World token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Profile

1World was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

