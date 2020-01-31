$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 281.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 144,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

