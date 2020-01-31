2,071 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 625,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,367. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.