$212.05 Million in Sales Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will report sales of $212.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.80 million and the highest is $214.30 million. National Beverage posted sales of $220.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year sales of $962.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $957.70 million to $967.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $932.15 million, with estimates ranging from $892.80 million to $971.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,121 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 20.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,583 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 314.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 446,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,041,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIZZ traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 201,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,300. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $84.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

