$212.05 Million in Sales Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will report sales of $212.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.80 million and the highest is $214.30 million. National Beverage posted sales of $220.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.
On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year sales of $962.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $957.70 million to $967.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $932.15 million, with estimates ranging from $892.80 million to $971.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Beverage.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,121 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 20.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,583 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 314.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 446,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,041,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIZZ traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 201,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,300. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $84.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.