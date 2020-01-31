$22.91 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $22.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.71 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $21.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $133.70 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $168.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

BFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $336.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

